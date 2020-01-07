SAPD: Masked men stood outside 7/11 robbing people as they left the store

Officers are still looking for the suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — At least two people, possibly more, were robbed by two masked men standing outside of a 7/11.

Officers were called out to the 7/11 at Fair Avenue and I-10 for a robbery around midnight.

An official with SAPD said that two men wearing masks were out in front of the 7/11 demanding money and belongings from people who were leaving the store.

At some point, one of the victims refused to comply with the suspects and that's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and forced the victim to give up his belongings.

The suspects drove off toward I-10 in an unknown vehicle.