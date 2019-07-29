A San Antonio man whom authorities say tried to shoot his ex-wife is now on the run and wanted for murder.

According to the San Antonio Police Department Jose Baca-Olivares did not kill the woman but instead killed another man who confronted him.

Baca-Olivares is facing three charges related to the violence that took place on Saturday, including one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say Baca-Olivares showed up at his ex-wife's house on Dickson Avenue, near SW Military Dr. and Pleasanton Rd, just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the woman was unloading groceries when her ex-husband opened fired.

48-year-old Juan Carlos Tovar Soto tried to intervene, police say. He was hit an killed. Another woman was shot in the wrist but is expected to recover.

Police say after the shooting, Baca-Olivares ran.

A police helicopter and K9 officer were unable to find him over the weekend. Officers have been patrolling the area where the shooting happened in the even he tries to return.

Baca-Olivares was last seen wearing jeans and a black t-shirt. Anyone who sees him or who may have information that could help investigators find him is urged to call (210) 207-7273 or use the "P3" app to make an anonymous tip.