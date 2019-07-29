SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man whom authorities say tried to shoot his ex-wife was shot and killed by officers on Wednesday morning.

Police say Jose Baca-Olivares showed up at his ex-wife's house on Dickson Avenue, near SW Military Dr. and Pleasanton Rd, just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the woman was unloading groceries when her ex-husband opened fired.

48-year-old Juan Carlos Tovar Soto tried to intervene, police say. He was hit and killed. Another woman was shot in the wrist but is expected to recover.

Police say after the shooting, Baca-Olivares ran.

A police helicopter and K9 officer were unable to find him over the weekend.

Wednesday morning, police and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tracked him down to the 2700 block of San Luis Street. He was shot and killed after police said he fired shots at officers.

