SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected of burglarizing a north side home was caught on camera wearing altered women's lingerie.

Eric Oh, 28, was arrested by SAPD after making entry into the victim's home. The break-in was observed through the Ring camera app.

According to SAPD's Facebook post, during the investigation, it was discovered that Oh took a bag of women's clothing.

Oh faces a burglary of a habitation charge.

It is believed that Oh may be tied to other cases in the area.

Anyone with information is advised to call 210-207-7601.