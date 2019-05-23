SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected of burglarizing a north side home was caught on camera wearing altered women's lingerie. 

Eric Oh, 28, was arrested by SAPD after making entry into the victim's home. The break-in was observed through the Ring camera app. 

According to SAPD's Facebook post, during the investigation, it was discovered that Oh took a bag of women's clothing. 

Oh faces a burglary of a habitation charge. 

It is believed that Oh may be tied to other cases in the area. 

Anyone with information is advised to call 210-207-7601. 