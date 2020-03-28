SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head by his cousin, an official with the San Antonio Police Department said.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers were called out to a shooting in the 1800 block of W Pyron Avenue.

At the scene, officers found the victim, a man in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to an official with SAPD, the suspect and numerous other family members were in front of the house arguing, when things turned violent.

A man, the cousin of the victim, was driving away, when he reportedly fired multiple shots out of a car at the crowd of family members, hitting his cousin once in the head.

The suspect then drove off from the scene and was found in the area within the hour.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.