SAPD: Man shot in shoulder by suspect who was possibly watching him through his window

The victim grabbed his gun and started blindly shooting towards the suspect, San Antonio Police Department said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the shoulder while he was inside his home minding his own business, San Antonio Police Department said. The man was transported to University Health in stable condition.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, the SAPD and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of Alaskian Sunrise to a shooting, SAPD said.

According to SAPD, the victim heard a loud noise but did not realize he had been shot. The victim then grabbed his gun and started blindly shooting towards the suspect.

SAPD said the suspect was inside the victim's fenced backyard and could have been watching the victim through his window before the shooting.

Police said there were not any clues as to why anyone would want to harm the victim.