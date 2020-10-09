SAPD: Man shot by someone trying to break into his car

It happened at a home on Cravens Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a man on the southeast side was shot by someone trying to break into his car early Thursday morning.

It happened at a home on Cravens Avenue around 2 a.m. Police said the man saw someone in his car and came out to confront that person. The person then shot the victim in the knee and ran off, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to BAMC. Officers said they are not sure if the suspect and victim knew each other and the victim is not cooperating with police.