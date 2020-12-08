SAPD: Man hit, killed while walking on west-side street

Police said a man in his early 40s was found lying in the middle of Culebra Road with severe trauma.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed in a crosswalk of a west-side street, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zarzamora and Culebra Road.

Police said a man in his early 40s was found lying in the middle of Culebra with severe trauma. He was taken to University Hospital where he passed away.

Witnesses said they saw a tan Ford pickup truck hit the man. Then the driver took off without rendering aid, police said.