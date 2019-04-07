SAN ANTONIO — A 40-year-old San Antonio man was arrested and charged with 'Prostitution-Person Solicited younger than 18' after allegedly making a "deal" with an undercover detective to have sex with an underage girl.

According to an affidavit, Gustavo Rodriguez, 40, contacted a woman, that he used to be a client of, to tell her that he "wanted to have sexual intercourse with younger girls."

The woman, who is now a confidential informant for SAPD, thought that Rodriguez initially meant that he wanted to be with girls in their late teens, but he clarified that he wanted to be with girls in their early teens.

The woman decided to make up a story to see what Rodriguez would say, telling him that she knew a guy with two nieces who were 15 and 10 who he would sell for sex.

Rodriguez told the informant that he would be willing to pay to have sex with the fifteen-year-old, but when she told him the teen had run away, he said "he would be willing to pay to have sex with the ten-year-old," per court records.

Following the initial call with Rodriguez, the informant set up a three-way call with an officer listening in on the conversation. During that call, the informant asked if Rodriguez was still okay with the ten-year-old, to which he replied yes and asked where the encounter would take place.

In the same call, the affidavit shows that Rodriguez "made statements about younger girls turning him on because they were 'innocent'."

Following the second call, a detective from SAPD's VICE unit was brought into the investigation and posed as the 10-year-old's uncle to arrange the encounter.

According to court records, the detective called Rodriguez and arranged a "deal" in which Rodriguez would "pay $300 to have sex with the ten-year-old female for thirty minutes and take her virginity."

Rodriguez then agreed to meet the detective at a predetermined location in San Antonio. However, Rodriguez did not make the location, canceling at the last minute.

Based on the information provided by the informant and the phone calls that took place during the investigation, Rodriguez was charged with 'Prostitution- Person Solicited younger than 18.'