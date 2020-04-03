SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing a Circle K.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Circle K on 12070 Blanco Road near Churchill High School on the city's north side.

Police said the man walked into the store, approached the clerk and put his hand on his waistband as if he was hiding a gun.

The man demanded money from the clerk and the employee handed it over, police said. The man took off on foot.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

RELATED: Have you seen him? He's accused of robbing a Circle K

RELATED: SAPD: Man accused of cutting roommate with machete