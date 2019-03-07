SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are looking for three men in connection with a robbery on the south side in May.

According to police, the men stole beer from the Little Sam convenience store on Hot Wells. That's on the city's south side.

The suspects were chased outside by someone from the store when one of them displayed a handgun, police said. They got into a silver or gray four-door sedan and fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible. You can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or submit a tip online. Calls and Tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

