SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police need your help in identifying suspects involved in the 2017 murder of Joe Manuel Soto, 20.

The incident took place on April 9 around 3 a.m. on the south side. SAPD was dispatched to the 4000 block of Moss Spring for shots fired in the area. No victims were found in the neighborhood.

Police then received calls regarding gunshot victims at South Park Mall. When they arrived, they found several men inside a truck who had been shot.

Three victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Soto was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Witnesses said the men were at an after-prom party when they were shot in the truck, attempting to pull out of the driveway.

If you have any information regarding the suspects involved, you are urged to contacted Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

RELATED: SAPD: Couple held at gunpoint, car stolen at gas station

RELATED: SAPD looking for driver of gray sedan involved in hit and run