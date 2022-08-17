x
SAPD looking for man responsible for infant's death

Police say that Ronald Williams is responsible for the 2021 death of his six month old son.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding 24-year-old Ronald Williams who police say is responsible for the death of his infant son. 

On August 14, 2021, SAPD responded to a northeast side hospital after receiving reports about an injured child. Medical staff told police that the child's injuries did not coincide with the story given by his guardians. The baby died from his injuries. 

Officials say that the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office recently ruled the baby's death as a homicide and are now searching for Williams who has a warrant out for the 1st degree  felony injury of a child.

If you know where Williams could be, you are asked to contact homicide detectives at (210) 207-7635 or (210) 207-7273.  

