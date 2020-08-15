x
Crime

SAPD looking for driver who hit 5-year-old boy in Target parking lot

Police say the driver of a maroon vehicle sped off from the store on Military and Goliad after hitting the boy, who suffered minor injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a suspect who they say hit a five-year old boy in a Target Parking lot on Friday night.

Police say the suspect in a maroon vehicle drove off from the scene at Military and Goliad after hitting the boy, who was treated at the scene and not taken to the hospital.