SAPD launches tip line to take street racers off the road

A new breed of car clubs is driving law enforcement and citizens crazy. San Antonio police created a tip line to address it.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police announced a new tip line Monday to idle down trouble with car clubs creating issues across the city.

"There are people calling our dispatch center saying ---hey, they're people doing donuts," Doug Greene.

Greene, a San Antonio police public information officer, said complaints are coming in about loud music, fights, and accidents connected to large gatherings of car clubs on the weekend.

According to Greene, the new breed of car groups is not like the law-abiding ones police have become accustomed.

"What we are trying to do is to prevent a serious accident from happening from this behavior," Greene said.

Over the weekend, SAPD made 16 arrests, issued more than 100 citations, seized two weapons, and towed nine vehicles, Greene said.

They featured the face of Jesus Torres on the department's Facebook page. Police believe the 20-year-old threw a bottle from a moving vehicle at an officer trying to take another person into custody. He faces charges of assault on a peace officer and evading arrest.

Police made the arrest responding to Bandera Rd and Skyview Drive. The chaos spread across the city, Greene said. Vehicles blocking the roadway, tossing objects at police cruiser, and burning a President Trump flag.

Hundreds of vehicles and spectators with cell phones stretched from the northwest side to I-37 and Military Drive. Parking lots on Ingram Rd in shopping plazas near Ingram Park Mall were incredibly full.

Drivers eluded the authorities escaped the scene at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Bexar County Deputies also assisted with racing suspects at Hwy 151 and NW Loop 410. Racing suspect Justin Freeman picked up an evading charge too after dead-ending in a subdivision near Cupples and Hwy 90.