SAPD issues safety alert for northeast side residents following assault

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are alerting the public and offering safety tips after a 71-year-old woman was assaulted on the northeast side Monday.
Police said the victim was walking alone at 9:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Bowen Crossing when she was assaulted by an unknown man. Officials said the woman was able to get away and call for help, but now police are asking residents in the area to be aware of this incident.
SAPD offered the following safety tips:
- Do not walk alone; walk with a friend or family member
- Do not be distracted on your phone or have your earbuds in; Be aware of your surroundings
- Walk in well-lit areas
- If you see any suspicious activity, report it immediately to the authorities
Police are asking anyone who may have information of the assault to contact SAPD's Special Victims Unit at (210) 207-2313.