San Antonio police officers have been involved in a standoff for several hours on the west-side after they say they received a report of a disturbance with a gun.

Police say that during an altercation involving neighbors, one person mad a threat with a gun. That same neighbor reportedly went back in the house, put the gun away, and came out again with a “cutting instrument.”

When officers arrived around 5:30 p.m., the suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his late 40’s, was barricaded in his home. The San Antonio Police Department has a negotiator on scene trying to get the suspect to come out of his home without incident, no matter how long it takes.

SWAT is on scene, but police say it’s only for precaution.

“We are now trying to exhaust every effort to communicate with this person to resolve the situation peacefully. We are here for the long haul,” said Carlos Ortiz with SAPD. “We will be here for however long it takes.”

SAPD also said that they’ve been called to the address before more than once, which is why they are being cautious about the situation.

This is a developing story. For further details, stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com.

© 2018 KENS