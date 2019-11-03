SAN ANTONIO — The intersection of Rivas and North San Joaquin is where Rudy Carrillo has called home for the last four years, it's also the location of San Antonio's latest homicide.

"I got out and then I saw that there were a lot of cops, then I saw a body," he told KENS 5 on Monday.

San Antonio Police officers discovered a body at the intersection around 1:00 a.m. Police say a Hispanic woman believed to be in her 40s was intentionally hit by a dark SUV and was dragged by the car for blocks.

The initial call came in about a half a mile away on Culebra and Memorial, where an eyewitness saw someone driving erratically and eventually running over a pole near Culebra and North San Joaquin.

"When officers got in the area they began to search and at one point a couple of streets down they found a female in the intersection," Officer Carlos Ortiz with the San Antonio Police Department said.

Police say a witness told officers he saw a man in a black SUV following the woman who was on foot. It appeared the two were arguing. Police are still looking to identify the dark SUV and the suspect.

Surveillance video obtained by KENS 5 shows a person walking through a business parking lot until she pauses at a pole where she appears to be hiding behind. The SUV jumps the curb and runs over the fleeing victim.

KENS 5 chose to not release the full video due to the graphic nature of the incident, and because police tell KENS 5 it could hurt their investigation.

"We need to find the person responsible and that the detectives will do everything in their power to make sure they get an arrest in this case," Officer Ortiz said.

"I feel for the families and the parents because she was young," Carrillo added.

When KENS 5 found the video police did not know it existed. KENS 5 did reach out to authorities and let them know about it so they could obtain a copy.

The medical examiner has yet to identify the victim. The driver remains at large.

If you have any information regarding this incident police ask you to call (210) 207-7635.