SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say a man was shot and killed in a suspected drug deal Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Roland Road on the city's southeast side just before 9 a.m.

Police said a car pulled into a motel area and someone came up to the window. Two people reportedly came from behind and shot the man who had come up to the window. Police say the man was shot once by each shooter.

There is not a distinct description of the shooters, but police said they were in a white pickup. Police also were not sure how the driver of the car was involved.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please contact police if you have any information.