A man was found in the street in the 100 block of Menlo Boulevard with multiple stab wounds, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred overnight on the city's southeast side.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the 100 block of Menlo Boulevard around 11 p.m. Saturday in response to a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man in the street with multiple stab wounds. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.