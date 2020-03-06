SAPD: Intoxicated sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of firing shots

Officers said BCSO deputy Luis Lopez resisted arrest when they arrived. They also arrested another woman at the location who was pulling on an officer, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy found himself on the other side of the law early Wednesday morning when police were called out to a home on the city's southside.

The call originally came in to the San Antonio Police Department around 3 a.m. for a disturbance in the 1800 block of W. Mally Boulevard, near Zarzamora St. and Loop 410, but that escalated to a shots fired call. When they arrived on scene, officers found 10 spent pistol casings in the front yard, "fresh dirt turned up like bullets striking the ground" and an empty pistol holster nearby.

A witness told police that Luis Lopez, 40, was the one firing the shots. Investigators said Lopez stepped outside the home and appeared to be "obviously intoxicated," along with being "uncooperative and belligerent."

According to SAPD, Lopez resisted arrest and a female at the location pulled on one of the officers while they were handcuffing Lopez. She was also handcuffed.

The report goes on to say that when Lopez was being taken to a police car, he became more violent - throwing himself on the ground and in the process he "smacked the body-worn camera off" of one of the officers.

Officers at the scene said Lopez fought to the end, trying to keep his feet out of the patrol car and banged his head against the windows.