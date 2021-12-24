SAPD: 3 men allegedly shot, tied up and forced man into pickup truck Thursday evening

No arrests were made and the suspects are unknown at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the northeast side Thursday night, telling police he was assaulted and thrown into a pickup truck by three suspects, according to police.

Police found the man at 500 Gembler Road on the east side around 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

The victim told police he was at local barber shop when the three men walked in and assaulted him. He says the men shot, tied up, forced him in the back seat of a pickup truck and dropped him off at a separate location.

