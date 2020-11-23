SAPD identifies man killed in shooting on southeast side on Sunday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO — The Medical Examiner has released the name of a man who died in southeast San Antonio Sunday afternoon.
San Antonio Police were called to the 500 block of Antoinette near I 37 and South New Braunfels Avenue for a shooting a little before 6.
The Medical Examiner identified the man who died in the incident as 44-year-old Ruben Salazar. Investigators say Salazar lived in that block.
A preliminary report on what happened is not available at this time.
