SAPD identifies man killed in shooting on southeast side on Sunday afternoon

The Medical Examiner identified the man who died in the incident as 44-year-old Ruben Salazar. Investigators say Salazar lived in that block.

SAN ANTONIO — The Medical Examiner has released the name of a man who died in southeast San Antonio Sunday afternoon.

San Antonio Police were called to the 500 block of Antoinette near I 37 and South New Braunfels Avenue for a shooting a little before 6.

A preliminary report on what happened is not available at this time.

