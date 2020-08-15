SAPD identifies 18-year-old suspect in violent robbery of elderly man

San Antonio Police say 18-year-old Juan Pablo Macias is one of several suspects in a robbery of a 72-year-old man, who was shot.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say 18-year-old Juan Pablo Macias is a suspect in a violent attack of a 72-year-old man jogging at a park along Mission Reach. Police report the victim was shot and robbed on Wednesday.

According to newly released documents, police say teen suspects came up from behind the victim with handguns and demanded for his wallet. According to the affidavit, the 72-year-old man refused and waved his cane to scare the suspects away. One of them shot at the victim, and a bullet hit his leg.

The arrest warrants states the teen suspects were in another reported stolen car. They reportedly left that vehicle behind, grabbed the victims wallet and keys and took off in his SUV.