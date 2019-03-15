SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking that anyone with information related to the death of Jessica Gonzales, 36, come forward.

On the morning of July 27, 2017, San Antonio Police officers were called out to the 3500 block of S. Flores Street in response to an injured or sick person.

According to police, it was at that location where they found Gonzales wrapped in a black and white bed sheet.

Anyone with information on Jessica or the circumstances leading up to her death is asked to call (210)-207-7635.