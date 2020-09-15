SAPD: Hit-and-run driver identified in crash that killed motorcyclist

Three other cars ahead of the truck and motorcycle were also involved in the accident, which included a Jeep Cherokee that rolled over.

SAN ANTONIO — A big rig driver accused of a deadly hit-and-run is now behind bars. And his father helped authorities make the arrest, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened in bumper-to-bumper evening traffic March 2 on Interstate 10 on the northwest side.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Kyle Perry. Police said Perry was legally changing lanes on his Harley Davidson when he was hit.

Investigators say Jose Alfonso Hernandez "nervously paced the scene and then took off." Perry passed away after the crash.

Police said Hernandez' father was driving a separate big rig, not far behind the crash, and identified his 31-year-old son as the suspect.

Hernandez faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid.