SAPD: Gunman shoots at two apartments on the north side

Several bullets struck an apartment building while residents were inside, not far from Nimitz Middle School on Sunday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — More than a dozen gunshots sent people in a north-side apartment complex scrambling for safety late Sunday night. Someone opened fire at the Arriba Apartments, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the location in the 5200 block of Blanco Road, near Nimitz Middle School.

SAPD said more than 15 shots were fired from the parking lot, but no one was hurt.

Those stray bullets hit an apartment building while residents were inside.

Investigators said they don't know why those shots were fired – nor do they have information on who the shooter or shooters might be.

Detectives gathered some shell casings that were left behind in the parking lot.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, you're urged to contact SAPD or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or visit their website.