Around 4 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department received a call about a body found near 1604 and Blanco Road.

According to Officer Carlos Ortiz with SAPD, when police arrived, they found a male deceased and laying on the side of the road in a grassy area.

Police say that this is an active and ongoing investigation and that homicide detectives are on the scene and investigating it as a “suspicious death.”

SAPD says that so far they don’t know who the person is or what the cause of death was. They say that information will be for the medical examiner to determine.

Here's the full update provided by Officer Ortiz:

