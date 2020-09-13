SAPD: Father stabs son multiple times in stomach

Police said the two were fighting for an unknown reason.

SAN ANTONIO — A fight between a father and son led to a stabbing on the city's northeast side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Corinne Drive near Austin Highway.

Police said the two were fighting for an unknown reason. The father then stabbed the son multiple times in the stomach, authorities said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The father, who is in his 50s, was taken into custody.