SAPD: Evicted man arrested for burning apartment, shooting at maintenance man

Juan Carlos Lozada is now in jail with bonds that total more than $200,000.

SAN ANTONIO — Management at Palatia Apartment Homes told police they gave Juan Carlos Algarin Lozada eviction papers on November 19, according to an arrest affidavit.



Lozada is now accused of lighting his apartment on fire the same day. Witnesses saw him running away from an apartment unit and then saw a fire in the unit right afterwards. The affidavit says the fire started in the bedroom, but other residents acted quickly and put the fire out with extinguishers before it threaten the rest of a 12-apartment building.

Law enforcement did not locate Lozada afterwards, but another affidavit shows he was back at the apartment in April and was illegally staying in vacant apartments in the complex. When a maintenance supervisor found Lozada on April 10, he told the man to leave the property. The affidavit states Lozada then "brandished a firearm, pointed it at the victim, and fired one round at him."

Fortunately, the maintenance man was not hit. Police arrived but were not able to find the man. Then, on April 13, yet another affidavit states Lozada threatened his girlfriend's mother at gun point because he wanted drugs that the mother taken away from his girlfriend.

"The defendant cocked the gun and pointed the gun at her and threatened to kill her if she did not return the drugs," the affidavit stated.

Multiple warrants were issued for Lozada on the same day and police caught up to him on April 20.