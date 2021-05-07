SAPD: Driver tries to run down several security guards in nightclub parking lot, gets shot

The chaos unfolded in the parking lot of Burnhouse Night Club off Loop 1604 near Lockhill Selma Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — Police responded to a chaotic scene in the parking lot of a nightclub on the northwest side early Monday morning as a driver attempted to run down several security guards. According to the San Antonio Police Department, it all started at 2:30 a.m.

Officers were called out to the location in front of Burnhouse, located north of Loop 1604 near Lockhill Selma Road.

According to preliminary information from SAPD, it appears a driver hit a security guard with his car and the security guard shot him to try to stop him.

Officers are still working out the sequence of events. Witnesses told police the suspect tried to hit other security guards prior to hitting the one who shot at him. Police believe after that, the suspect drove away on Loop 1604 and stopped in the middle of the highway, where officers found him with at least one gunshot wound.