SAPD: Driver dies after being hit head-on by 'drunk wrong-way driver'

The accident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday along 1604 eastbound at Lockhill Selma Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver was killed after being hit head-on around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to 1604 eastbound at Lockhill Selma Road around 2 a.m. in regards to a major accident. At the scene, officers found two cars with significant damage and one deceased victim.

An official with SAPD said that the driver of the white car was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of 1604 when she hit a silver SUV head-on. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. The driver of the white car was not injured.