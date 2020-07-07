x
SAPD: Driver crashes truck into pole, walks to nearby fire station and punches out window

An official with SAPD said that the driver was showing signs of being on a heavy drug.
SAN ANTONIO — Local firefighters saved a crash victim from bleeding out after police say he walked from the crash site to their station and punched out a window. 

Emergency crews were called out to Nogalitos near Taft Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday for a crash. 

At the scene, units found a truck that was crashed into a pole and a downed pole, but no crash victims. 

According to an official with SAPD, a man in his early 20s crashed into the pole and then walked approximately a quarter-mile to a nearby fire station. At the fire station, police say he punched out a window of the bay door and cut a major artery in his arm.  

Fire department personnel rendered aid to the man and applied a tourniquet to keep him from bleeding out. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was taken into surgery; he is in stable condition and expected to survive. 

It is unclear what charges the victim will face at this time. 