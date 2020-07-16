SAPD: Man dies after getting shot by ex-girlfriend's father

The shooting occurred Wednesday night in the 15000 block of Redwood Manor.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s has died after police say the father of his ex-girlfriend, shot him.

San Antonio Police were called out to the 15000 block of Redwood Manor around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to an official with SAPD, they were called out prior to the shooting, but nothing was happening; and they suspected the person who was shot called in a fake disturbance.

A little while later, officials with SAPD stated that the man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house and they got into an argument, which got physical.

The woman's dad came outside and told the man to leave. The woman and her father told police that's when the woman's ex-boyfriend lunged at her father, who then shot the man, hitting him in the head.

The man was brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died less than 24 hours later.

According to an official with SAPD, there is documentation that the woman's ex-boyfriend had done this (called in a fake disturbance and then tried to make contact with his ex) in the past.

While police are still investigating, it's possible that charges will not be filed as the father claimed he was acting in self-defense.