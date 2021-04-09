SAPD releases information on driver they say hit two teenagers walking to school

Shelly Castillo was charged with intoxication assault but is currently out on bond.

SAN ANTONIO — Police have released new information about a woman who they say hit two young girls while they were walking to school. Police say the driver may have been intoxicated at nearly 7:40 a.m. Friday when the incident unfolded.

Two sisters, ages 13 and 14, were walking to school on Dugas Drive near South Ellison when, according to authorities, 42-year-old Shelly Castillo drove onto the sidewalk and slammed into the girls, pinning them under the SUV.

Officers were able to pull the victims to safety.

Kenneth Albarran, a neighbor and parent, said he was devastated to hear about what happened.

"Especially for someone to be intoxicated at that hour of the morning," Albarran said.

Albarran said he often hears people speeding down Dugas Drive, adding it’s concerning because there so many kids in the area.

"It's day and night. That's all you hear constantly going back and forth," Albarran said.

He says his teenage son attends Stevens High School, and walks home in the afternoons.

"It's just one street over and he's home. So I give a sigh of relief there," Albarran said.

He said he is concerned about what happened, and believes there should be more speed bumps and crossing guards.

"That's why parents take it upon themselves to do that job, whereas the city should look into why they're putting lights and speed bumps."