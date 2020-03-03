SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing items from a convenience store.

The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Circle K on 2500 Nogalitos near West Theo Avenue.

Police said the man stole items from the Circle K. An employee ran after the man and grabbed the stolen items.

The employee was then hit by a silver sedan driven by an unknown female suspect, authorities said. The male suspect got into the car and the woman sped off.

If you have any information regarding this aggravated assault, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.