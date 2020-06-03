SAN ANTONIO — Amanda Guevara, 33, was arrested for assault bodily injury-family after police observed whip marks on her son.

According to an official with SAPD, police responded to a call of a boy running in a residential neighborhood wearing shorts, socks and handcuffs.

The boy reportedly told police that his mother used handcuffs to discipline him and hit him with an extension cord. He told officers that he ran out of the front door to avoid getting hit.

Officers observed whip marks on the boy's legs and found handcuff keys in his Guevara's pocket.

Guevara told police that she disciplined him for vaping in class and fighting.