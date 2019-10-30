SAN ANTONIO — Police arrested a man who shot at officers after threatening a woman outside of a nightclub early Wednesday morning.

It all started around 12:30 a.m. at Callaghan near Loop 410.

Police said a man punched a woman in the face and fired shots in a parking lot. When officers pulled up, the man was holding a gun to the woman's head. Police said the man fired at officers, jumped in a vehicle, and continued firing at officers while he fled.

The chase led them from the northwest side to the northeast side and back again. Eventually, he stopped above Evers Road on Loop 410 after deputies put down spike strips.

Police said the man ran down the exit ramp and into a school parking lot before he was caught and tazed by police.

He was taken into custody and no one else was hurt.