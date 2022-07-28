SAPD investigating multiple sex assault cases, looking for other potential victims

Police say a teenager has been arrested and faces charges for two incidents thus far.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say two sexual assault cases under investigation are related, and they are asking anyone with additional information to reach out with potential clues.

Police say 17-year-old Justyn Curl is being charged as an adult with two counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault. The attacks happened near one another and the two victims gave similar accounts of the attacks and descriptions of their assailant, according to officials.

Investigators also said that when they went to Curl's home with a search warrant, they found physical evidence linking him to both attacks.

Police don't release specifics about sex assault cases in order to protect victims' identities, but online records link one of the attacks to the area of Loop 1604 and Bandera Road.

That attack happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they have additional information they are developing. In the meantime, anyone with information on the suspect or anyone needing to report a sexual assault is asked to call (210)207-7273.

