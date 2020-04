SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Major Carvel Baldwin, 60.

Baldwin has an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

He is accused of attacking two people with a hammer and causing both to be hospitalized. The incident happened at 375 Bundy on February 29, 2020.

Anyone with information on Baldwin's whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD's Special Victims Unit at (210)-207-2313.