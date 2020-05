San Antonio police believe 10-month-old Rhiannon Sullivan is with her biological mother, who was recently ordered to turn the child over to CPS.

The baby was last seen on May 24 in the 6200 block of Ridge Lake wearing a pink onesie. She has short, straight brown hair.