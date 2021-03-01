SAPD arrests man who allegedly shot handgun from hotel room balcony along River Walk

Police discovered multiple spent shell casings on the River Walk sidewalk. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

SAN ANTONIO — The River Walk is typically packed on any given day, even during the pandemic. But around midnight Friday night, all was quiet until gunfire rang out from the balcony of a downtown hotel room.

San Antonio police responded to reports of several gunshots at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio.

Officers discovered spent shell casings on the River Walk sidewalk beneath the hotel balconies facing west.

Police contacted the guests inside the eleventh room floor via the hotel phone.

The two individuals exited and were taken into custody without issue.

Officers found a handgun and additional shell casings in the room.

One of the men was arrested and charged with misdemeanor offenses including discharge of Firearm in Certain Municipalities and Unlawful Carrying Weapons-Firearm.

Police reported no injuries as a result of the incident.

Robert Thraikill Hilton Palacio Del Rio emailed KENS 5 a statement in response to the late-night situation: