SAPD arrests man they say tried to solicit a 15-year-old girl for sex

Police say they conducted an undercover operation and found that 42-year-old Anthony Flores was trying to meet a minor. He was arrested on his way to work in Boerne.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says that through a sting operation, they were able to arrest a man who was trying to meet a minor for sex.

SAPD said in a Facebook post that their Human Exploitation Unit conducted a 'proactive undercover operation' and found that 42-year-old Anthony Flores was soliciting what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, and attempted to meet up with her to engage in sexual conduct.

"Through extensive research, detectives with the Human Exploitation Unit were able to Identify Mr. Flores and gain enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant," police said.

They said that police were able to track him down on July 26 and arrest him while he was on his way to work in Boerne with the help of local police

"Mr. Flores was taken into custody without incident for his active warrant," police said. "Mr. Flores was booked in the Kendall County Jail for the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor-Meet W/Intent Sexual Conduct."

🚨🚓 The SAPD Human Exploitation Unit conducted a proactive undercover operation and found Anthony Flores was soliciting... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.