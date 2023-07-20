SAPD arrests man who they say kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman over four days

According to the affidavit, the 30-year-old woman claims the defendant took her to a house he called "Hell's Gates."

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have arrested the man accused of holding a woman against her will for several days in January.

Michael Wayne Sammons, 42, was charged on Wednesday night with first-degree aggravated kidnapping. His bond is set at $150,000.

An arrest warrant affidavit states the 30-year-old victim was with Sammons on January 14 when she received a text showing her friend shot lying in a pool of blood. It’s unclear who that person is.

The arresting document says Sammons took the kidnapping victim’s phone and drove her to an unknown house he called “Hell’s Gates.”

The woman told police Sammons “backhanded” her face and choked her with a belt until she passed out.

The victim claimed she was tied up in a room alongside two other young females and treated “like dogs.” She noted another man in the house drugged her and the two women.

The affidavit states Sammons took her to another house where he bathed and sexually assaulted her.

According to a redacted police report, the victim and Sammons took a bus to University Hospital on Jan. 18, although it’s not stated why. San Antonio police responded to a threat call and were unable to find Sammons.

Police also interviewed the victim about the January 15 killing of Pete Barrera. Police arrested and charged Kameron Hunter Johns with murder.

