SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have made an arrest in a case that involved a stolen car with a 2-year-old boy inside.

36-year-old Christopher Wyman Eiland has been charged with child endangerment and vehicle theft.

In an affidavit for an arrest warrant, police allege that on February 5, Eiland stole a vehicle from a northeast San Antonio convenience store when the mother of the child went inside the store to pay for gasoline.

Police say the mother did leave the car running at the 7 Eleven in the 6100 block of IH 35 North.

The affidavit indicates that Eiland can be clearly seen on surveillance video hopping into the car and taking off.

Police say they recovered the stolen car just 43 minutes later in the 4500 block of Goldfield, which is nearby.

The affidavit states the child was found in “a high crime area and on this night it was freezing outside with light snow.”

Moments later, as a manhunt for the suspect continued, police said they found Eiland nearby, rummaging around the same red Ford pickup that had been seen nearby at the time the car was stolen.

Police say he tried to run away, but he was caught.

He remains jailed as of Saturday night, under bonds totaling $25,000.