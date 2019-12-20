SAN ANTONIO — Police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Nathaniel Talley Thursday, accusing him of involvement with a string of robberies on December 10th and 11th.

"We believe there are still suspects out there and there are detectives following up on leads and trying to find more suspects," Officer Doug Greene said.

Greene says several suspects were involved in a string of robberies at local convenience stores, stealing wallets, jewelry and cell phones - and, in at least one case, getting violent.

"One of the clerks we know for sure was injured in those robberies, by getting pistol whipped," Greene said.

SAPD's robbery task force focused in on the case. They found witnesses and video evidence and identified Talley as a suspect.

Officer Greene says officers found him in an apartment complex on the Northwest side and that he tried to run, but officers caught him. Based on evidence found so far in the string of robberies with which they believe he's involved, detectives believe several people were working together, and more arrests could be coming soon.

"They’re still out there. I don’t have a description at this point but I can tell you we’re following up on some leads and hope to have something soon," Greene said.