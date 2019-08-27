SAN ANTONIO — A 52-year-old man was arrested by San Antonio Police Tuesday morning for allegedly stealing the wallet of an elderly man that was mistakenly left on a restaurant counter.

According to an arrest affidavit, Elvis Bolivar entered Camila's Mexican Restaurant on July 26 and walked up the counter where, a few minutes before, the victim accidentally left it after paying for his order. After Bolivar noticed no one was around, he "places the wallet in his right pocket and exits out the door and goes to sit in his vehicle."

The affidavit states that when the victim noticed he didn't have wallet and observed that Bolivar was the only one who entered the restaurant since he left it at the counter, he went outside to confront him. Bolivar denied taking it, but the victim took down his license plate information.

Almost a month later, "a witness came to the north substation and identified (Bolivar) in a suspect lineup and also by name, along with his regular vehicle."

Bolivar faces charges of theft of an elderly person between $100 and $750, and is behind bars on a $750 bond.