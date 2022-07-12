SAPD arrests 19-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in April

Police said another teen who was shot had an AR-15 tucked in his pants. Abel Angel Riojas III is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have made a murder arrest in the case of a teen who was shot and killed on the west side in April.

Police say they responded to the 5600 block of Culebra for a shooting in the early morning hours of Friday, April 1. When they arrived on scene, they found 16-year-old Lorenzio Samuel Webb with a fatal gunshot wound to the head after being shot by a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun.

There was a witness there, as well as a second victim, 17-year-old Hurricane Jackson, who was shot in the arm. Police said Jackson had an AR-15 tucked in the front of his pants, and tried to chase after the suspect. When he tried to pull the gun he dropped it, and the suspect picked it up and ran to a nearby apartment.

Police said the suspect banged on a door, and a witness who opened it recognized him as a friend of the first witness. "

The defendant, armed with two firearms, was wearing a ski mask, but the ski mask was pushed up onto his forehead, revealing his face," the officer said. "Occupants of the apartment pushed the defendant out of the apartment and forced him to leave."

Police said the suspect went to the parking lot to get in his car, but it would not start and he fled on foot. Detectives interviewed the defendant, and he told them that he was at the apartment complex around that time dropping off his friend, and when his vehicle wouldn't start he walked home. He said that as he was walking home, he heard gunshots in the area.

"However, his cellphone records indicate that the defendant made several calls immediately following the shooting, and his cellphone records also place the defendant at a location other than his home, and other than the locations that he stated that he was," police said.

He was arrested on December 7, charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Abel Angel Riojas III.

Police noted that the suspect was unlawfully carrying a handgun, and said they weren't sure how he got the weapon or why the shooting happened.