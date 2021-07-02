Suspect wanted in La Cantera murder arrested over the weekend

Online court records show Sasha Skare was taken into custody by authorities on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — A 21-year-old suspect who police were seeking in connection with a murder at the La Cantera Apartments nearly two weeks ago is now in custody, according to online court records.

Sasha Skare has been charged with murder after San Antonio Police officers found 34-year-old Martell Derouen dead from a gunshot wound on Jan. 26. Police have not released any specifics on Skare's relationship to Derouen, nor on what may have transpired leading up to the killing.