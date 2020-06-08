SAPD officer arrested on sexual assault charges, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — An officer with the San Antonio Police Department has been arrested on charges of sexual assault.
According to SAPD officials, Humberto Zungia was taken into custody in connection with a rape that officers responded to Saturday. Authorities say the victim, who Zuniga had been in a relationship with "for the past several months," told officers she was able to halt the rape incident by "grabbing a knife and cutting his arm."
SAPD continues to investigate the incident while Zuniga, who has been with the department for 18 years, stays behind bars and is place on leave "until further notice."